SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably Corporation, a Seattle-based Web3 payment infrastructure and Stablecoin-as-a-Service provider, is proud to announce the official launch of Stably USD ($USDS) under the ticker $USD on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) a decentralized blockchain. Stably USD is a regulatory-compliant and USD-backed stablecoin that supports XRPL's objective of providing a scalable and sustainable blockchain for tokenized assets and global payment/settlement. Stably USD is also XRPL's first natively-issued US-based stablecoin and the first product released as part of an ongoing collaboration between both Stably and XRPL.

Stably USD is a multichain, US Dollar-backed stablecoin created by Stably in partnership with a US-regulated and SEC-qualified custodian. Every Stably USD token is fully collateralized 1-to-1 with USD held in bank deposits managed by the custodian for the benefit of token holders. Stably USD is always redeemable for $1 US Dollar per token (minus fees) through Stably's custodian partner. Stably also partners with a leading US-based stablecoin auditor to provide monthly public attestations for Stably USD's fiat collateral reserve, ensuring that every token in circulation is fully backed 1-to-1 with US Dollar.


