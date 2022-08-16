Support Local Journalism


The innovative food and beverage brand introduces the Wild Imaginations collection: colorful hydration bottles and food jars for the next generation of adventure-seeking kids

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, announced the launch of its new Wild Imaginations kids' collection for children ages 8 and older. Known for its iconic vacuum-insulated food and drinkware, Stanley continues to innovate, meeting the hydration and foodware needs of young Stanley fans.

