Iowa's statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Shared Services Program serves as a model for economically transitioning legacy Public Safety Answering Point technologies to newer systems

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, announced today that the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) has awarded a new contract to Zetron for the continued delivery and management of the statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Shared Services Program.

