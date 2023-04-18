Support Local Journalism


From increasing its use of renewable energy to the rollout of a PATH reusable and refillable water bottle program, Staypineapple commits to practices that are better for guests, team members and the planet

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the Pacific Northwest based boutique hotel brand, announces expanded commitments to a better future by identifying and addressing areas where the company can improve on its already extensive green initiatives.


