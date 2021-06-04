BELLEVUE, Wash., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that all ten Staypineapple hotels were awarded the TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers' Choice Award! Approximately 10% of businesses on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.
This means that Staypineapple hotels earned positive traveler reviews and ratings over the past year. And what a year it was! "As we continuously evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic we are proud to know that our level of service and standards were appreciated and acknowledged by our guests. Those reviews are our strongest form of advertising", stated Dina Belon, VP of Operations, for Staypineapple.
Redefining hospitality and inspiring out of the ordinary experiences is the Staypineapple mission. They want every guest to leave with a big smile and a new memory while looking forward to the next visit.
Staypineapple would like to say thank you to their guests for taking the time to share their experiences publicly so that future guests can make a conscious decision to choose Staypineapple for their next vacation.