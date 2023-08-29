...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds will push wildfire smoke that
is currently over western and central Oregon into all of
eastern Oregon and extreme southeast Washington. This will
reduce air quality over all areas of eastern OR and extreme
southeast WA through at least this afternoon. The smoke will
be pushed eastward into Idaho tonight with expected
improvement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
