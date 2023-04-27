Lincoln Law School of San Jose. Logo

Lincoln Law School of San Jose. Logo

 By Lincoln Law School of San Jose

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lincoln Law School of San Jose announced today that Steve Wozniak, technology innovator and cofounder of Apple Inc., will serve as keynote speaker for its Scholarship Gala on Friday, May 19th, at 6pm in the San Jose Grand Corinthian Ballroom. Cocktail hour will begin at 5pm. Tickets are available at www.lincolnlawschool.edu/gradgala.


Tags