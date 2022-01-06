Steven Cuevas Joins Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation as VP of Legal Affairs, General Counsel By Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Steven Cuevas joins Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation as VP of legal affairs and general counsel. By Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) announces the addition of Steven Cuevas to its executive team as VP of legal affairs and general counsel. A seasoned legal executive in the nuclear industry, Cuevas combines extensive hands-on operational knowledge and international experience, with legal and policy-making expertise. At USNC, Cuevas will oversee the continued development of USNC's long-term legal, compliance, and regulatory programs. He will also manage the company's policy and government affairs efforts, advancing the company's opportunities within the U.S. government. These initiatives are essential for positioning USNC to meet its commercialization goals for its Micro Modular Reactors (MMR) and Fully-Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) Fuel technologies."Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation has been a quiet innovator in the small nuclear reactor sector for years, and the company is on the cusp of revolutionizing the nuclear market on the delivery of exceptionally safe, reliable, zero-carbon energy for terrestrial and space applications," stated Cuevas. "USNC has assembled an exceptional team that's developing cutting-edge nuclear innovations destined to change energy-production paradigms around the globe for decades to come."Cuevas joins USNC from Magellan Investment Holdings Ltd. where he served as executive vice president and general counsel, overseeing global legal operations for the company. Prior to Magellan, Cuevas served as general counsel and vice president to Orano's U.S. subsidiary (formerly AREVA), an established player in nuclear fuel cycle products and services. At Orano, Cuevas and his team provided a vast array of legal, strategic, and policy advice to executive stakeholders and spent considerable time managing the legal relationship with the U.S. Department of Energy. Before returning to the private sector, Cuevas served in various senior executive roles within the Department of Energy."Steve has a depth of legal knowledge and operational skillset that will be a tremendous asset to USNC," said Francesco Venneri, CEO of Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation. "We're entering an important new phase in the evolution of USNC and Steve's leadership and experience will play a key role in enabling us to maximize our market opportunity."About Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) is the Seattle-based global leader in the deployment of micro reactors, and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies, entirely committed to bringing safe, commercially competitive, clean and reliable nuclear energy to markets throughout the world. The company adheres to strict inherent and intrinsic safety principles through technological innovation in fuels, materials and design: USNC is Reliable Energy. USNC Ray Vincenzo1-206-290-4431 ray.vincenzo@usnc.com https://usnc.com/ View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-cuevas-joins-ultra-safe-nuclear-corporation-as-vp-of-legal-affairs-general-counsel-301455340.htmlSOURCE Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation 