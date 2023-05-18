Support Local Journalism


Unprecedented Demand Creates Consumer Frenzy for Beloved Botanical Non-Alcoholic Spirit as well as Interest from Global Spirits Powerhouse 

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pathfinder Hemp and Root – the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic amaro turning the bar world on its end, is pleased to announce strategic investment from Stoli Group, a world class producer, manager, and distributor of global spirits and wines. The Pathfinder has developed a loyal following amongst mindful imbibers, cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, and baristas alike, and this financial injection from the global premium spirits business' first foray into the zero-proof space occurs on the heels of The Pathfinder's 10,000+ waitlist and production of a limited-edition collector's bottle in order to meet consumer demand (available online here, $39.99).


