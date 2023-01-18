STRIX, THE GLOBAL TECH LEADER ENTERS US MARKET WITH AQUA OPTIMA AND BEST IN CLASS PARTNERS

 By Strix Group

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strix Group plc, the global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of kettle safety controls as well as water filtration products, is expanding its foothold in the U.S. with the introduction of a new product collection focused on its mission to 'Innovate Safety and Design for a sustainable future'.


