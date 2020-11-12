Sellers are being rewarded amid strong demand for homes as buyers are striking quickly with competitive offers when they find a home they like - More than one in five homes sold above their list price in September (22.4%), more than in any month since at least January 2018 in another byproduct of incredibly strong buyer demand. That share has grown each month so far this year, pushing well past the typical high point as the market continues to defy seasonal norms. - Homes priced near the typical U.S. home value appear to be the most sought after, with 28.2% of homes in that price quintile selling above list in September. - Compared to last year, the share of homes that sold above list in September doubled in Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Virginia Beach and Riverside.