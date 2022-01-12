Study finds that residents of major U.S. cities are overly concerned about crime in their city By Batten Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new crime study by Batten, a security product curator, reveals the top cities in the U.S. where citizens are more concerned about crime than the actual crime rates their communities have. Based on cities with the highest concern for crime but lowest actual crime rates, Batten developed a unique "Crime vs Concern" ranking system that pinpoints the U.S. cities that are overly concerned about crime when they don't need to be.The ten cities in the U.S. that top the "Crime vs Concern" ranking include: Raleigh-Durham, N.C.Richmond-Petersburg, V.a.Washington D.C. (Hagerstown, Md.)Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek, Mich.Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.Boston, Mass., -Manchester, N.H.Tampa, St. Petersburg (Sarasota), Fla.Pittsburgh, Pa.Boise, IdahoIn actuality, none of the above cities were close in terms of topping the list of actual crime rates. The crime data is a cumulative score based on a city's combination of violent crimes and property crimes. Batten's unique scoring system accounts for the volumes and weight of each crime, making it as accurate as possible. When it came to overall crime rankings, the following cities ranked higher for crime rates than the rest:St. Louis, Mo.: 186.5Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.: 182Anchorage, Alaska: 180South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.: 179Alexandria, La.: 179Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C, Asheville, N.C., Anderson, S.C.:177Memphis, Tenn.: 175Fairbanks, Alaska: 175Juneau, Alaska: 174.5Eureka, Calif.: 174.5"With how dedicated Americans are to home security, it's no surprise that there are so many citizens concerned about crime rates that just aren't there," said Jake Johnson, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder at Batten. "While it's good to be cautious, it's also important to understand the breadth of solutions and resources available to protect you and your family. Americans have everything from monitored home security systems to 911 at their fingertips to keep their minds at ease." Visit battensafe.com to read the full study.MethodologyBatten extracted crime data from the 2019 FBI UCR database by MSA and compiled search information from Google Trends using the most searched keywords based on local crime from the past 12 months. The two data sets were combined together, and Batten analyzed the crime rate and concern rankings to create the composite score. Though the Google Trends data and FBI UCR data were not from the same year, the 2019 data remained relevant enough to give a strong reading on the current crime rates in a city.Media ContactWahid Lodin, Batten, 1 2023217059, wahid@looprmarketing.com SOURCE Batten Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsKittitas County implements COVID order for athleticsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityLetter: Council's choice for DEI Commission demonstrates intolerance Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter