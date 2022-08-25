Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst humanity's magnified sensitivity to the pitfalls of social isolation, cohousing residential projects are gaining momentum as an answer to postmodern loneliness. Located between Marysville and Lake Stevens, a new kind of intentional community is making progress: Sunnyside Village Cohousing. Green Canopy NODE is proud to join Architecture firm Schemata Workshop to help Sunnyside Village Cohousing develop the 4.75 acres project.

"Loneliness can be the result of the built environment," explains Grace Kim, Principal Architect at Schemata Workshop. "It is intentionality that sets cohousing apart from other types of housing models," she adds. Sunnyside Village spaces are curated to foster neighbors' easy interactions outside private homes, bringing people together through collaboration and the love of nature.

