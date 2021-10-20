Super Hi-Fi & Wellsaid Labs Introduce Andy, The First-of-its-Kind AI Radio DJ By Super Hi-Fi Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOS ANGELES and SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Hi-Fi, the company using AI to transform music and audio listening experiences, and WellSaid, the AI text-to-natural speech technology company, today announced the introduction of ANDY (Artificial Neural Disk-Jockey), the first DJ powered by artificial intelligence, to deliver radio-like listening experiences that are completely crafted and delivered by artificial intelligence. From voice creation and delivery to audio curation and production, music and audio platforms can - for the first time - offer their listeners totally personalized, localized, voice-driven, on-demand products generated by AI in real time.ANDY demonstrates the power of Artificial Intelligence to create realistic human-voice narrated radio stations with perfect production quality. The life-like result is almost indistinguishable from a top-tier commercial radio station and includes music segues, breaking news, weather, voice tracks, and advertisements. ANDY leverages WellSaid's revolutionary natural voice generation technology to create all the DJ voice content in a way that sounds identical to human speech. This allows for a text-based breaking news headline or weather report to be instantly converted into speech creating a live radio feel. From there, Super Hi-Fi uses its fully AI-powered production suite to automatically select the appropriate piece of content and perfectly weave it together into a seamless, fully-produced experience."This partnership opens up infinite creative and commercial possibilities for any audio service and their listeners," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "The ANDY initiative is an incredible proof-point for how Artificial Intelligence can help companies to lower costs, increase quality, and deliver consumers tailor-made experiences that until now have been totally unachievable" "The WellSaid-Super Hi-Fi partnership takes two very different but complementary AI audio technologies and generates an output that we believe will fundamentally change the way the world consumes audio," said CEO of WellSaid, Matt Hocking. "Our best-in-class text-to-speech tech delivered with Super Hi-Fi's sophisticated automated production creates new possibilities in streaming audio, radio, digital fitness, audio news, retail marketing, and beyond. We look forward to bringing this extraordinary value proposition to the market."ANDY is available on a limited-basis to commercial services starting today.Media Contact Courtney Carlisle, Super Hi-Fi, +1 3107559996, courtney@superhifi.comTwitter SOURCE Super Hi-Fi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter