FERNDALE, Wash., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A week after a national announcement opening their doors to help those needing access to personal protective equipment (PPE) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Superfeet and sister company Flowbuilt Manufacturing have started production of PPE masks with 3D-printed elements.
It took less than a week for Superfeet employee-owners to mobilize their product development and operations departments to pivot from insole production to making life-saving equipment using their Ferndale 3D printing and manufacturing facilities. Approximately 30,000 of these PPE masks will be produced and distributed to hospitals in the Pacific Northwest immediately.
"We started conversations with local hospitals and healthcare workers last week and discovered a massive need for PPE, as demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks," says John Rauvola, CEO and President at Superfeet. "You can feel the pride our team of employee-owners takes in being able to create something tangible to help combat this pandemic and better protect our community's first line of defense."
When Superfeet opened their doors to help those needing access to PPE, they sent a call-to-action challenging their local community to get involved. Another Washington-based company, Pioneer Aerofab – a business focused on manufacturing airplane interiors – quickly joined the cause and is supplying the mask's hood portion. Tim Williamson, Pioneer Aerofab's Owner and CEO explains, "It's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of COVID-19 and its effect on our daily lives and those around the world. Looking at how you can make an impact on a local level is the best place to start. That's precisely what we did when we heard about Superfeet's plan."
Superfeet continues to offer their 3D printers and manufacturing capabilities to the effort to combat COVID-19. Medical facilities in need of personal protective equipment, can reach out to covidresponse@superfeet.com to see if Superfeet can be of assistance.
ABOUT SUPERFEET: For more than 40 years, Pacific Northwest-based Superfeet has been creating innovative products featuring the Superfeet® shape, helping millions of people worldwide experience unparalleled comfort, pain relief and performance. Today, through Fitstation and the latest advancements in 3D-printing technology, Superfeet is taking insoles and footwear from mass-produced products to personalized, made-for-you solutions. A 100% employee-owned company, Superfeet gives 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to help others shape a strong foundation for a healthy future. For more, visit superfeet.com.
ABOUT FLOWBUILT: Flowbuilt Manufacturing is the only USA based full-service footwear manufacturing facility to offer mass-customization through proprietary multi-section injection technology. Clearing the way for brands to design and deliver the future before anyone else can, the Flowbuilt facility boasts cutting-edge 3D-printers and innovative machinery that flexes easily between creating a single custom pair of shoes to efficiently manufacturing thousands of pairs. At Flowbuilt, ideas flow from design to prototype through products built for today's consumers, all under one roof. Learn more about Flowbuilt Manufacturing at: https://www.flowbuiltmfg.com/