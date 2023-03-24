President Reid Baker and Sustainability Manager Maria Smith posing with SGP Certification

President Reid Baker and Sustainability Manager Maria Smith posing with SGP Certification

 By SuperGraphics LLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SuperGraphics achieves SGP certification for sustainable large-format printing, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and providing innovative eco-friendly print solutions.

SEATTLE, March 24th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperGraphics, a leading Seattle based large format printer, is delighted to announce their certification by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP).


Tags