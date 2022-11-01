Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SureCritic, Inc., an industry leader in customer feedback solutions, released their annual consumer study focused on automotive repair shop customers providing insights into consumer behavior and how they use online ratings and reviews in their decision-making process.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, Inc., an industry leader in customer feedback solutions, released their annual consumer study today focused on automotive repair shop customers. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) provides insights into consumers' behavior when searching for a repair facility, and how they use online ratings and reviews in their decision-making process.


Tags