SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers' behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
"When choosing an automotive repair shop, potential customers want to see a business respond to online reviews and address problems with solutions," said Dan Lawlor, Sr. Director, Market Research and Analytics at SureCritic. "Sixty-one percent of vehicle owners had improved impressions of the auto repair shop after the shop responded to their negative online review with a solution."
SureCritic discovered current trends to remain confident in the importance of online reviews.
- 90% of vehicle owners say online reviews play a role in choosing an automotive repair shop.
- 72% of vehicle owners would not consider a shop with less than four stars.
- 70% of vehicle owners believe it's essential to see repair shops respond to negative online reviews.
- 56% of vehicle owners would be willing to travel farther to visit a shop with a higher overall rating.
- 72% of vehicle owners agree they trust online reviews more when they are from verified customers.
"We're in a market where even the smallest competitive advantage can be the difference between success and failure when competing for maintenance and repair customers," said David Brondstetter, CEO at SureCritic. "The Automotive Review Influence Study gives repair shops insider knowledge on how to meet and exceed customer expectations regarding their online reputation."
