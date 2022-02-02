SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, Inc., a verified reviews platform and industry leader in consumer insight solutions, announced it has exclusively integrated ratings and reviews into AAA's Approved Auto Repair Facility Locator.
Ninety percent of vehicle-owners read reviews before choosing an auto repair shop, according to the 2021 Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS). For its members, AAA offers a powerful automotive repair facility locator tool to search amongst its 7,000+ approved repair facilities with ease. With the new integration, repair shops that use SureCritic's reputation management tools now feature their ratings and reviews within the portal, alongside their business information and appointment scheduling. The new integration makes the AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility Locator a one-stop-shop in the customer journey, where members can search, read reviews, and book appointments with trustworthy repair facilities. The feature easily distinguishes the businesses with strong customer service and a positive reputation.
"This integration with SureCritic offers our members an enhanced opportunity to shop with confidence," said Margaret Pittelkow, Vice President of Automotive at AAA National. "AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities work hard to provide exemplary service with highly trained and certified technicians and that effort is reflected best in customer reviews."
In 2020, SureCritic was named a preferred supplier of AAA to provide Approved Auto Repair facilities with a full-scale, customer experience management solution that streamlines the connection between business and customer. SureCritic has generated over 400,000 verified customer reviews for AAA's Approved Auto Repair facilities, with a cumulative rating average of 4.86 stars.
David Brondstetter, SureCritic CEO shared, "This integration helps Approved Auto Repair Facilities stay competitive and maintain viability in a challenging market. Ratings and reviews are integral to the customer journey, and we're proud to put them front and center for prospective customers."
The full-package solution for AAA contains SureCritic's survey platform, patented concern resolution technology (ReScore™), and reputation management, allowing Approved Auto Repair facilities to seamlessly obtain customer feedback, improve their online reputation and increase customer retention and foot traffic.
About SureCritic, Inc.
SureCritic, a leading provider of consumer insight, brings expanded capabilities with deeper diagnostic and ongoing customer tracking abilities that allow businesses to measure, monitor, and improve customer experience more universally across your brand. The result is the most accurate and transparent online and offline depiction of a customer's experience with a business. SureCritic provides actionable data through its Enterprise Survey Platform, tools to push reviews throughout social media, and the opportunity to measure retailer concern resolution effectiveness through a patented process called ReScore™. For more information on SureCritic, please visit learn.surecritic.com.
