SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, a leading online platform for business reviews and customer feedback, is proud to announce the launch of SARA, its groundbreaking Smart Automated Response Assistant. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), SARA streamlines and enhances customer interactions by providing instant, unique, and publish-ready responses to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, and SureCritic platforms.


