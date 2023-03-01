Surgo Health Logo

Surgo Health Logo

 By Surgo Health

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Public benefits company will generate novel data and develop an advanced health analytics platform that delivers comprehensive insights into the socio-behavioral factors that influence patient engagement

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgo Health, a new healthcare technology company dedicated to personalized care, launched in Washington, D.C. today.


Tags