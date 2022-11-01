KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. With KeyCare, health systems can easily augment their care teams and widen t...

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. With KeyCare, health systems can easily augment their care teams and widen their digital front doors. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform.

 By KeyCare

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Seventy-nine percent of consumers say it is very important that their regular doctors and their telehealth providers can share access to their health records

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of telehealth remains strong – and even the top choice among consumers needing routine medical care, according to a recent survey of individuals who previously had at least one telehealth visit. Regardless of the type of virtual care, nearly all participants of the survey, sponsored by KeyCare, stated it was important that both their regular doctor and their telehealth provider had access to their health records for sharing critical data such as current medications or chronic health conditions – and 79% said this functionality was very important.


Tags