Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


79% of respondents agreed that the number of cyberattacks their organization experienced over the past 12 months increased, with email security a source of weakness

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global leader in threat detection and response with 1.4 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today released its 2022 SMB Cybersecurity Landscape Report. Commissioned by Vade and conducted by Vanson Bourne, the survey includes findings from interviews of 500 IT decision makers (ITDMs) across organizations with 10-1,000 employees.

Tags