Sustainable Development And Security As Fundamentals Of Possible Cooperation Between Africa, BRICS and LATAM Were Discussed On November 6 At A Round Table Held As A Part Of The International Municipal BRICS Forum By New Dawn movement Nov 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email IMBRICS Forum 2021 By New Dawn movement Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert event, initiated by the New Dawn movement, has gathered participants from all over the world - from India to the USA.Purnima Anand, the president of the BRICS International Forum, launched the discussion by saying that "polycentric emerging leaders like BRICS alliance are providing a strong paradigm for leading effectively in an interdependent, networked world.""Nowadays, when a number of Western countries seek to destroy the UN-centric international legal architecture and replace it with their own 'rules-based order, bilateral dialogue on the global arena is particularly important," - she added. The role of Russia in the global energy transition was discussed by Andrey Gromov, the director of the GR Group. He underlined that cooperation in the new framework would allow to effectively step away from the petrodollar and switch to an economic model with environmental sustainability and responsible business at the core.Professor Gnaka Lagoke, co-founder of the Convention for Panafricanism and Progress and the New Dawn movement has given a speech on cultural aspects and Ubuntu, the African philosophy of "I am because we are", highlighting the fact that a similar vision is shared by Russian, Chinese and Indian collective traditions.Gnaka Lagoke also gave an overview of the history of movements for independence in Africa and the recent events in African countries, that are trying to pursue real freedom and sovereignty, and count on the support and partnership of the BRICS countries in the struggle against capitalism and imperialism.The issue of the struggle that sometimes implies military counter-terrorist operations was discussed by political analyst Edoukou Brou. He talked about Russia's constructive role in the events in Mali, Central African Republic and Ethiopia, and the historical contribution of the Soviet Union into liberation from colonial rule in Africa. The ambition of the West to have the global control is observed not only in the ex-colonial countries, but also in Eastern Europe and particularly Ukraine, says Brou, where external influence and various other reasons have led to misuse of the independence concept embroiling two very closely connected peoples of Russia and Ukraine and fueled the geopolitical fight for control over Eastern Europe and destabilization of Eurasia.Co-founder of the Pacifica, an organization based in Argentina, Yamil Quispe and his colleague from the Eastern region Elina Pakhomova have discussed the role of regional organizations and the opportunities that open up for the global energy transition and structural changes in trade, economics and education.Experts mentioned the Russia-Africa summit of 2019 as a historical event celebrating a new era of relations between the countries of Africa and Russia. "Russia opened up all opportunities in politics, defense and economic partnership with Africa. It was a new BRICS horizon for Africa to grow with polycentric leadership. As the world becomes increasingly complex and societies become increasingly polarized, the more imperative it is for us to come together for peace, stability and a healthy planet," - says Purnima Anand. "Let us - Change the Few who change the Many. Polycentric leadership is an alternative to Global Leadership in new the realities, experts believe, and that idea underlies the mission of the New Dawn movement which sets partnership, a constructive collaboration of regional powers and people-to-people dialogue as its main goal.New Dawn movement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100023901214899Media Contact:Gnaka Lagoke+1 202-316-5539323606@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-development-and-security-as-fundamentals-of-possible-cooperation-between-africa-brics-and-latam-were-discussed-on-november-6-at-a-round-table-held-as-a-part-of-the-international-municipal-brics-forum-301422803.htmlSOURCE New Dawn movement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search for Seattle Fire Chief continuesNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Ellensburg girls’ soccer eliminates East Valley in CWAC second-place gameKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy Chief Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter