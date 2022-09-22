Support Local Journalism


LONDON, Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdTech platform for Google Advertising, BrightBid has today announced the launch of its UK operations in London to significantly accelerate its global growth. Founded in 2020, the Swedish company has grown close to 400% YoY in revenue and is well in the top 10% of fastest growing SaaS companies globally. The company helps PPC and marketing teams scale up performance on Google Search Ads using its proprietary AI technology.

