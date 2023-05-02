Support Local Journalism


BMW of Lynnwood Opens Its Doors

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW of Lynnwood, part of the Swickard Auto Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new dealership. BMW of Lynnwood is temporarily located at 21000 Pacific Highway, Lynnwood, WA 98036 easily accessible for customers throughout the area.


