Survey uncovers new, eye-opening data and trends, with nearly all respondents indicating they use some form of loyalty tool to offset higher costs due to current economic challenges

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a retail technology platform company delivering omnichannel tools for retailers, today unveiled their True Cost of a Grocery Shop survey, gauging how consumer food shopping habits and behaviors are evolving in the face of rising inflation and costs. The survey found that current economic conditions are significantly impacting nearly all consumers' shopping habits, with more than two-thirds indicating that they are struggling to pay their grocery bills.


