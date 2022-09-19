Swiftly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swiftly)

Series C funding to accelerate product investments that empower retailers to transform the shopping experience and compete with retail giants

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a retail technology platform company delivering omnichannel tools for retailers, today announced a $100 million Series C funding round led by BRV Capital Management (BRV Capital), which would bring the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. In less than six months, Swiftly doubled their funding to $210 million as the company continues to provide brick-and-mortar retailers the technology needed to build strong digital customer relationships while offering a best-in-class retail media network. Its innovative solutions allow retailers to compete against retail giants that have deployed custom-built advanced tools in the retail market, long out-of-reach of most retailers.

