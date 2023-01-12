Swiftly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swiftly)

Swiftly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swiftly)

 By Swiftly

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Swiftly's industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores.

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to the Swiftly platform to over 15,000 small-to-medium sized brick-and-mortar retailers (SMBs) empowering them with the innovative portfolio of retail tools and solutions to own their digital customer relationship with an enterprise grade platform that has adapted to meet the needs of the small and mid-market retailer. This will bring Swiftly's network of retailers to over 25,000 stores nationwide, representing over 12% of the grocery and convenience store locations in the US.


Tags