SEATTLE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swiftly Systems, the digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build customer loyalty, today announced three new leaders have joined the company, including the company's first CFO, Lucy Liu, who comes from Waze.
Swiftly also announced the appointment of BJ Fox as Vice President of Engineering, and Oliver Scholz as Director of Product, Cloud Register catapulting the organization into a new wave of growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lucy, BJ and Oliver to the team as they each bring unique experiences that will strengthen Swiftly's position in the market," said Henry Kim, CEO and co-founder of Swiftly. "With their expertise and talent on board, Swiftly is poised to enable retailers and brands to grow now and in the future."
With 15 years of successful finance experience, including a six-year tenure as the CFO at Waze, Lucy Liu will drive Swiftly's revenue growth and apply her expertise to Swiftly in another industry ripe for disruption. Liu also led finance teams at Microsoft and Google. She received her MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
"I am honored and excited to join the Swiftly team. There is immense opportunity for Swiftly in the retail and media industry," said Lucy Liu, CFO at Swiftly. "Together we are opening the door to new value creation options and financial growth for retailers and brands."
BJ Fox joins Swiftly as Vice President of Engineering of Ad Platform, focused on creating a seamless and effective retail advertising strategy for grocers. Previously he served as Vice President of Engineering at Thunder where he managed several levels of the product stack and led the company to an acquisition by Walmart earlier this year. BJ was also a part of the team that launched Windows Azure at Microsoft, was a founder of a startup that was acquired by Verisign before they sold to PayPal and he helped pivot Glympse to a business-oriented revenue stream.
"There's an infectious energy when working with start-ups. I have had many opportunities to help start-ups reach their goals and realize their potential across many industries," said BJ Fox, Vice President of engineering at Swiftly. "Swiftly is a uniquely positioned start-up ready to dominate the retail and media space. The hard work of the founders and engineering team have laid the foundation for the Swiftly rocket to take off. This is an exciting time to be at Swiftly."
Oliver Scholz also joins Swiftly as the Director of Product for Cloud Register. Oliver will help retailers onboard to the Swiftly platform to improve the retailer customer experiences and grow new revenue streams for retailers. Oliver previously led teams at Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, and helped pioneer AI user experiences in Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding and Translations across Windows, Bing, Microsoft Automotive, Facebook, Amazon Alexa, and most recently in Azure Cognitive Services. During his time at Microsoft, Oliver also delivered communications user experiences for Lync and Skype with a particular focus on web experiences.
"I am looking forward to joining the Swiftly team to help brick-and-mortar grocers compete and grow in this new generation of retail," said Oliver Scholz, Director of Product, Cloud Register at Swiftly. "I'm excited to bring new customer engagement and revenue opportunities to grocers who have missed out for too long."
With these new team members on board, Swiftly is positioned to continue to unlock new revenue streams and unmatched customer loyalty for brick-and-mortar grocers. To learn more about Swiftly, visit: https://www.swiftly.com/
