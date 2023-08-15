Swiftly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swiftly)

Swiftly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swiftly)

With Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program, retailers and alcohol brands can provide a seamless digital solution for consumers on mobile apps, while driving increased revenue and ensuring compliance with state and local regulatory laws

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a leading retail technology company providing innovative omnichannel solutions for retailers, today announced the launch of its Alcohol Cashback Program. This new solution redefines the traditional rebate process, delivering consumers a streamlined digital experience including the ability to access rebates within hours via PayPal or Venmo. Boasting seamless integration with a retailers existing app or web solutions, Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program unlocks new lucrative opportunities for retailers to capture incremental sales and profits while more effectively competing on price.


