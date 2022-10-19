Support Local Journalism


Symbl.ai allows software developers to gain insights into human dialogue with automatic summaries of conversations including identifying the topics of discussion, questions raised, action points, tone, sentiment, and intent. The conversation tracker data can be used in many business applications including scoring leads, training staff, and coaching customer service.

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symbl.ai, a developer-first platform providing best-in-class conversation intelligence (CI), has announced two new breakthrough features designed to make the technology more accessible for developers with little to no expertise in conversation AI or machine learning.

