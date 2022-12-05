Support Local Journalism


Allan Gray E-Squared Ventures, Endeavor Harvest Fund, Adansonia PE Opportunities VCC and UW Ventures extend seed investment in preparation for Series A round

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synatic, a leader in data integration and automation, has secured an additional $2.5 million in a seed extension funding round led by Allan Gray E-Squared Ventures and UW Ventures. Synatic will use the additional funds to expand market reach in the United States in preparation for Series A funding early in 2023.


