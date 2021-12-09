Syncro Has Appointed Emily Glass as New President and CEO By Syncro Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncro, a leading Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced that Emily Glass has been appointed its new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). An experienced executive, Emily succeeds Robert Reichner, who has been Syncro's CEO for the last eight years. Robert will remain an active member of the Board of Directors.Emily is an MSP industry veteran who has served on the board of Syncro for the past seven months. She formerly served in senior executive roles at Datto (NYSE: MSP) over a period of five years. Emily was Datto's Customer Experience Officer, where she built an award-winning support experience for MSPs, and also the Chief Product Officer, overseeing the release of several innovative products. She received a Bachelors of Computer Engineering from McGill University and a Master of Arts from Boston University."I'm honored to be named CEO of Syncro," said Emily. "Syncro's leading IT management tools and reputation for delivering value to MSPs are just a couple of the factors that attracted me to this opportunity. I'm committed to working with the talented team at Syncro to execute on the company's vision of delivering innovative solutions to empower MSPs to start, run, and grow their businesses." Under Robert's leadership, the company transformed from an idea to what it is today. His passion and vision drove the successful growth of Syncro's customer base, revenue, headcount, and the strategic acquisition of Watchman Monitoring."It's been an amazing journey building Syncro. I'm proud of the value we bring to MSPs, their customers, and communities," said Robert. "I know Emily will take the company to new heights."Syncro also welcomes Janet Dryer to the Board of Directors. Janet is an accomplished CEO with more than 20 years of software industry experience. Janet served as CEO of HelpSystems and Perforce Software. She has deep and relevant experience and will be an asset to the company and Board of Directors."Syncro is a modern software platform with a diverse management team and remote-only global workforce," said Janet. "I believe Syncro is well-positioned for continued growth in the MSP industry and I am excited to support one of the few woman-led businesses in this space."Backed by Mainsail Partners, Syncro continues to hire rapidly to fuel their growth, especially in product and engineering. Visit http://syncromsp.com/careers for more information on open positions and careers."I'm delighted to welcome both Emily and Janet to Syncro. They have already made a big impact on the company in their respective roles and I'm sure they will continue to do so," said Michael Anderson, Partner at Mainsail Partners. "Alongside a strong leadership team, Syncro is investing aggressively by building new technology and acquiring complementary businesses."About Syncro Syncro is leading the movement of next-gen MSP platforms by combining all of the solutions that MSPs need in one open, intuitive platform. Syncro's unified MSP operations platform automates and simplifies service delivery for IT professionals so they can grow their businesses.Visit https://syncromsp.com/ for more information.About Mainsail PartnersMainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in Austin and San Francisco that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.Media ContactCaitlin Good, Syncro, 1 (303) 907-0482, caitlin.good@syncromsp.com SOURCE Syncro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Boogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingSend off for JoelCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter