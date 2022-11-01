Syndio

Parikh brings 30 years of financial and operations experience to the Workplace Equity Analytics Platform

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syndio, the world's leading Workplace Equity Analytics Platform, announced that Milan Parikh joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Parikh brings three decades of private and public company finance experience to Syndio as it continues to scale its fast growing business.


