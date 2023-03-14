Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

 By Syndio

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


OppEQ Promotions helps companies analyze promotions, uncover inequities, and drive accountability for providing equal access to opportunities

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Equal Pay Day shines a spotlight on pay inequities due to gender, race, and ethnicity. The pay gap, however, is rooted in a problem that goes far beyond just pay: opportunity inequity. Without equal access to opportunities to advance to higher-level, higher-paying jobs, the pay gap is exacerbated. To close the pay gap – and make Equal Pay Day January 1 for everyone – organizations need to look inward and hold leaders accountable to provide equal opportunities for women and employees of color to advance.


Tags