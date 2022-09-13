Syndio Partners with the New York Stock Exchange

 By Syndio

Offerings Will Include Syndio's PayEQ and Workplace Equity Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the country's leading Workplace Equity Platform, today announced it is partnering with the New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, to make Syndio's workplace equity offerings available to NYSE-listed companies in support of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

