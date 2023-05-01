(PRNewsfoto/SystImmune Inc.)

  • Results from early-stage clinical trials of BL-B01D1, the bi-specific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting EGFR and HER3, will be presented.
  • Results from Phase II clinical trials of izalontamab, the bi-specific antibody targeting EGFR and HER3, will be presented.
  • Design and Rationale of the Trial in Progress of the first tetra-specific T cell engager, emfizatamab, will be presented.

REDMOND, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systimmune, Inc. (SystImmune) announced today that it will present clinical data from its lead programs at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2023 in Chicago in June. The clinical results to be presented will be from trials involving patients with several solid tumor types.


