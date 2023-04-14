By SystImmune Inc.

Results from preclinical development programs for tetraspecific GNC T cell engagers extend the feasibility of this multi-specific drug class.

Data from the bi-specific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting EGFR and HER3 will be presented, proceeding a clinical presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Chicago 2023


