Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud)

 By Google Cloud, T-Mobile US, Inc.

The leading wireless provider chooses Google Cloud to enable data-driven experiences across the customer journey

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile and Google Cloud today announced plans to transform customer experiences for wireless customers everywhere, leveraging Google Cloud's expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), and its extensive portfolio of leading 5G and edge computing products and solutions.

