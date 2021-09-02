Tableau launches new innovations and enterprise plans to strengthen organization-wide analytics By Tableau Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Tableau) By Tableau Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), unveiled new data and analytics platform capabilities today. The new enterprise capabilities and new enterprise subscription plans will help customers advance their digital transformations by empowering everyone in an organization with trusted and governed data, driving greater success with data and analytics at scale and better business outcomes."Tableau's been at the forefront of our journey to better understand and serve our customers through data," said Megan Oertel, Director of Product Analytics, Sysco LABS. "Tableau is used across our entire organization to help us report from all the different data sources we have in a governed and trusted way." According to McKinsey, 92 percent of companies are failing to scale analytics. And new data from Mulesoft and Coleman Parkes Research found that 87 percent of IT and business leaders are concerned that security and governance are slowing the pace of innovation."IT leaders are facing unprecedented challenges today and the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need to increase data self-sufficiency and empower everyone to do more with data," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "It's no longer a luxury for businesses to have a data analytics platform, it's a necessity that could make the difference between surviving and thriving."Key new capabilities and improvements are focused on:Managing the data chaos and enabling data governance at scale. New capabilities are making data challenges easier to manage, easier to scale, and easier to trustData Prep: Tableau Prep now makes it easier for customers to reduce loads/costs of server resources automatically and generate rows to more easily map out trends in dataGovernance: New features help ensure/maintain data quality by alerting you of any potential issues and provide easier visibility into the type of data you have and where it came fromCentralized row level security: New features allow for increased flexibility and segmentation by allowing Tableau administrators to centrally configure which users and groups have access to which slices of data configure access.Ensuring analytics scales with enterprise demandEnterprise reference architecture: Enterprise Deployment Guidelines (EDG) provides the Tableau reference architecture for our enterprise customers with a prescriptive methodology to achieve requirements around availability, scalability and security. EDG is technology agnostic, platform independent and aligned with enterprise data center best practices.Dynamic Scaling: New feature helps enterprises appropriately resource their deployment and ensures enough containers are available during peak demand times and scale down during low demand times.Resource Management: IT teams can better optimize the performance of Tableau Server by defining application resource limits.New enterprise subscription plans make it even easier to procure and deploy Tableau across an entire organization. By bundling analytics with Data Management and Server Management, enterprise customers can more easily procure and deploy Tableau's full capabilities to benefit everyone."Tableau has long been a favorite to help individuals see and understand data," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer, Tableau. "We're making it easier for IT leaders to make it a favorite across the entire enterprise and deliver an end-to-end solution to leverage the full power of data analytics."The data prep and catalog improvements along with the new subscription plans will be available later this month with the release of Tableau 2021.3. The additional features will be available in the coming months. To learn more, visit: www.tableau.com/products/our-platform. About Tableau, a Salesforce CompanyTableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit www.tableau.com.About SalesforceSalesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tableau-launches-new-innovations-and-enterprise-plans-to-strengthen-organization-wide-analytics-301368088.htmlSOURCE Tableau 