Tagboard's latest cloud production studio features a first-of-its-kind Adobe integration, automated workflows for creating dynamic graphics from any data source, and real-time production analytics.

 By Tagboard

Set to be unveiled at NAB Show in April, Tagboard's latest software delivers the most comprehensive suite of tools ever for broadcast and in-venue production teams with Adobe and AWS integrations, dynamic graphics, and real-time analytics

SEATTLE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tagboard, the world's leading audience engagement and cloud production platform used by 500 sports and media partners, today announced a series of new product releases for its cloud production studio designed to create the single most efficient production workflow in the world. New features include:


