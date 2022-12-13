Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

One of Zillow's most popular listings sits on 25 acres and features a world-class toy shop and a whimsical elf village that you can tour in 3D

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Santa is busy getting toys ready at his North Pole cabin and state-of-the-art toy workshop. The secluded property is now worth an estimated $1,154,137, according to Zillow®.


