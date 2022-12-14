Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are about to get more magical. New Mary Jones Cannabis-Infused Syrups from Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) are arriving in select dispensaries the week before Christmas, providing a versatile THC indulgence that can be added to any soda, used as a cocktail mixer, sipped straight from the bottle, drizzled over desserts, or used to infuse your favorite recipes. Pick-me-up pancake syrup, anyone?


