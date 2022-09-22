Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, announced the appointment of Luke Fisher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Luke will lead the company's sustainability initiatives and highly engaged finance, technology, and risk management teams, while continuing to fulfill Talking Rain's mission of "Creating Connections with Every Sip" for years to come.

Tags