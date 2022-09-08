...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Tangent90 announces strategic collaboration with NEJM Group
Enabling greater access to clinical content with secure and compliant delivery to Healthcare Professionals
LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tangent90 Ltd, a leading provider of digital solutions to help pharmaceutical companies improve their engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs), has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEJM Group publications (New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Journal Watch).
The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is recognised as the world's leading medical journal. With its long history of publishing trusted, impactful, peer-reviewed original content, NEJM will use Tangent90's Trustrack links to support digital rights management and seamless access to content for its pharmaceutical clients looking to reach HCPs. Trustrack links deliver an optimized HCP experience across all channels and provide insights into content utilization, which helps support the identification of 'next best action' with 'next best scientific content' to deliver the most appropriate content to the HCP.
In recognition of HCP learning preferences and time constraints, NEJM has expanded its Original Research articles by offering both textual summaries (Research Summaries) and video summaries (QuickTake Videos). These formats support the busy, practising clinician and map particularly well in digital engagement efforts. By working with Tangent90 to make these formats available to its clients via Trustrack, NEJM is expanding opportunities to engage physicians with its high-quality content.
"Providing the best possible access to our content is a strategic objective and delivering a better way to provide physicians access to unbiased, trusted research, supports that objective", explains Matthew Cann, Managing Director, Research and Publishing, NEJM Group.
Additionally, Tangent90 collaborated with NEJM to extend the Tangent90 Resource Centre platform to include NEJM Group content, tagged in a manner that will expose all appropriate content, beyond the traditional Original Research article.
"We are excited to be supporting NEJM in their innovative and leading approach to digital content provision", explained Jan van den Burg, CEO at Tangent90. "Our solutions facilitate the use of published scientific content in HCP communication, delivering on the individually expressed HCP needs, recognising the time-pressured environment HCPs work in", he added.
"Tangent90 has many years of experience in the industry. Our solutions can be used in pharma and third-party channels. For example, our technology partnership with Veeva enables ePrint content use in approved Email, face-to-face and remote meeting content, as well as owned and third-party web channels", he added. "Our collaboration with NEJM Group will serve up more relevant scientific content in HCP communications, enabling pharma to better serve the HCP community, which ultimately results in better patient outcomes", he concluded.