Enabling greater access to clinical content with secure and compliant delivery to Healthcare Professionals

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tangent90 Ltd, a leading provider of digital solutions to help pharmaceutical companies improve their engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs), has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEJM Group publications (New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Journal Watch).

