SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tapestry Associates, LLC (Tapestry), a leading expert and advisor on living with significant wealth, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in "Best Property & Household" advisory category in the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 Program. This is the second year the firm has been recognized by the prestigious industry awards.
Known for discretion, business rigor, and objective, empathetic counsel, Tapestry tailors its advisory services to luxury property operations and staffing; personal service delivery, and special projects.
"Tapestry has expanded the boundaries of traditional wealth advisory services, by focusing its expertise on the positive return on a client's "Enjoyment Capital"™ as a critical component of comprehensive portfolio management," said Anne Lyons, Founder and CEO of Tapestry.
The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program is judged by a diverse panel of over thirty professionals from the family office, banking, and wealth management communities and recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America.
Stephen Harris, Clear View Financial Media's CEO, and the publisher of Family Wealth Report observed, "This year we had more than 500 submissions in nearly 70 categories. The firms and individuals in the 10th Family Wealth Report program that have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding and represent the very best operators in the private client industry. The judging process is rigorous and independent, and all conflicts of interest are avoided, ensuring that these awards truly reflect excellence in family wealth management."
Winners will be announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Family Wealth Report Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.
About Tapestry Associates
Leveraging more than two decades of private service experience, Tapestry advises ultra-high-net-worth families on successfully navigating their increasing complexity as it relates to optimizing the ownership and enjoyment of their liquid and illiquid assets. As an integral thought partner to principals, their family offices, and trusted advisors, Tapestry continues to redefine the depth and breadth of traditional wealth management to fully encompass luxury lifestyle assets and operations, personal service, staffing, and special project oversight. To learn more about Tapestry, visit http://www.tallc.com.
About Family Wealth Report
Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth—straight to subscribers' inboxes every day along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. It is part of the global WealthBriefing Network. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media with more than 20 years of experience providing information to the international financial services sector.