SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tapestry Associates, LLC (Tapestry), a leading expert and advisor on living with significant wealth, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in "Best Property & Household" advisory category in the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 Program. This is the second year the firm has been recognized by the prestigious industry awards.


