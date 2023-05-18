Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tapestry Associates, a leading expert on living with wealth and a firm uniquely positioned to serve the ultra-high-net worth seeking to manage the complexity of their lives, is pleased to announce their most recent industry recognition as being selected the winner in the "Specialist Wealth Management 'Best Property & Household'" Advisory category in the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 Program. This is the second year the firm has been honored as a category winner by this prestigious industry award.


