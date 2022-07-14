IoT Bridge Honored for Exceptional Innovation
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tartabit announced today that IoT Bridge has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading Web site covering IoT technologies.
Tartabit IoT Bridge was created to bridge the need to integrate the growing LPWA IoT deployment and integration into Microsoft Azure and other application environments. The Tartabit mission is to deliver the industry's easiest to use, low code integration platform to assist developers when integrating IoT data into an application domain that is understood and leveraged by the masses. Easy integration of LPWAN IOT data will speed the implementation of IoT Applications and Enterprise Digitization programs which will speed deployment of devices and benefit all participants in the ecosystem.
"We are pleased to be recognized by IoT Evolution for the innovation that our team brought to the LPWA IoT marketplace." said, Fred Yentz, CEO Tartabit, "In addition to today's IoT Evolution Innovation award, we are reassured by the positive feedback we receive from developers as they use our IoT Bridge to speed the LPWA IoT integration to Microsoft Azure."
"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Tartabit for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.
"It is my pleasure to recognize their IoT Bridge, an innovative solution that earned Tartabit the 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," said Moe Nagle, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Tartabit in the future."
About Tartabit
Tartabit is a Next Gen Internet of Things (IoT) enablement company founded by a team of experienced IoT executives and practitioners who share a passion to provide easy to use tools and services capable of accelerating the adoption of IoT globally. Our vision is to radically increase the ability for enterprise and OEM customers to leverage next generation IoT device data by offering the easiest to use, buy, deploy, and manage LPWAN Cloud Gateway Service to bridge next generation IoT device data with industry leading Cloud Services. IoT Services built for IoT Developers by IoT Developers. For more information about Tartabit visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Media Contact
Frederick Yentz, Tartabit LLC, 1 (561) 866-9135, fyentz@tartabit.com
