International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Federal Legislation Needed to Bring Worker Protection to Nascent Cannabis Industry

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are endorsing the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which today got a hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. The bipartisan legislation will protect workers and improve public safety by allowing legal cannabis businesses access to banking services.


